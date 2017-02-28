By Sarah Elsesser

Palm Beach Post

A Rhode Island man led authorities on a chase through Florida after calling 911 and saying he was “headed to Donald Trump with bombs,” according to a police report.

Ausarmaat Rahotep, 37, was driving a tractor-trailer through north Florida on I-75 when he called Columbia County's 911 center to inform them of his plan, the report stated.

@Columbiasheriff Deputies arrest trucker for threats following a pursuit!!!

http://www.columbiasheriff.org/2017/02/25/trucker-arrested-following-pursuit/Posted by Columbia County Sheriff's Office on Saturday, February 25, 2017

Rahotep was arrested shortly after midnight Saturday after being stopped at an inspection station in Hamilton County, according to the report.

Authorities said no explosives were found, just pool construction materials, and they are unsure why Rahotep was in Florida. President Trump was not in the state that weekend, but is expected to visit Palm Beach starting Friday.

At this time the investigation is still ongoing, police said.

Rahotep was charged with reckless driving, fleeing and attempting to elude, and making threats against elected officials.