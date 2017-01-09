Man fires gun in grilled cheese sandwich dispute

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Posted: 11:36 a.m. Monday, Jan. 9, 2017
By Jared Leone
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
DUNDALK, Md. —
A man was taken into custody after firing a gun when a family member took a bite of his sandwich, police said.
The man became angry while eating with his wife and daughter when one of them took a bite from his grilled cheese sandwich, according to the Baltimore Sun.
"Apparently, the man had made a grilled cheese sandwich and either the wife or the daughter, we're not exactly sure who, but somebody, one of the females in the house, took a bite of his sandwich," Cpl. Shawn Vinson, Baltimore County police spokesman, told WPTZ. “Apparently, that enraged him to the point that he fired shots in the house.”
The man fired a shot and the women fled. An hours-long standoff with police then ensued.
No one was injured.
Baltimore County police intend to charge the man.
