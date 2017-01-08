By Theresa Seiger

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

A German man hit a brick wall last week after he returned home from working a night shift to find the newly erected barrier blocking his front door, authorities told local media.

Police in the community of Mainhausen, about 20 miles southeast of Frankfurt, said the man returned home from work early on Jan. 3 to find the "mini-wall," hessenshau.de reported. The wall, made of bulky white stones and glops of mortar, dried before the man discovered it.

"It reminded me of the building of the Berlin Wall," police officer Ingbert Zacharias told hessenshau.de. "That went up pretty quickly, too."

The man, who was not identified, managed to find an ax and break through the stones.

Police believe multiple people might have built the wall, although they did not identify any suspects.

It was not immediately clear what prompted the unexpected construction project, which caused an estimated €500 ($526) of damage to the door, door frame and doorbell, hessenshau.de reported.

"Trick or jerk, we do not know," Zacharias told the news site. "This is a crime and not a joke."