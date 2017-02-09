Follow us on

Updated: 6:10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017 | Posted: 6:10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017

Man convicted of statutory rape ordered to not have sex until marriage

Cody Herrera
Photo credit: Twin Falls County Jail

By Chelsea Todaro

Palm Beach Post

TWIN FALLS, Idaho —

As part of a sentence, a judge in Idaho ordered that a 19-year-old convicted of statutory rape cannot have sex with anyone until he is married.

Cody Herrera pleaded guilty to statutory rape of a 14-year-old girl in March 2015 and received a sentence of five to 15 years in prison, the Times-News reports. 

The judge said that if Herrera completes his celibacy requirement, he will be released early on probation. 

Before the sentencing, Herrera told the judge he’s had 34 sexual partners. 

“I have never seen that level of sexual activity by a 19-year-old,” the judge said to the Times-News.

A professor told the Times-News that the judge’s celibacy sentence could be unconstitutional, and if Herrera appealed the sentence, “He would win.” 

Read more at magicvalley.com.

