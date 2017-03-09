Man convicted of sex trafficking while working for Pentagon

By Julius Whigham II

Palm Beach Post

A Florida man currently in federal prison for stealing national defense secrets was convicted Wednesday of sex trafficking and child exploitation.

Christopher Rennie Glenn, 37, a former government contractor, was convicted following a month-long trial in Miami before U.S. District Judge Robert N. Scola Jr.

Glenn is serving 10 years in federal prison after pleading guilty in 2015 to stealing military plans and intelligence reports from the U.S. Department of Defense. He worked as a computer-systems administrator at the Soto Cano Air Base in Honduras.

Glenn also spent 10 months working at Camp Bucca in Iraq. He was expelled from the base after officials discovered that he hacked into a U.S. database. No charges were filed in that case.

At the time of his espionage conviction, Glenn was also under investigation for child exploitation.

Authorities say he used his time in Honduras to recruit and sexually exploit teenage girls. In 2010, and from 2012 through 2014, Glenn targeted girls from poor and rural villages to work for him as housekeepers or “marry” him, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. Glenn sexually assaulted the girls, with some of his victims telling authorities he gave them pills that made them sleepy or dizzy.

At trial, a jury convicted him on eight of 10 charges, including sex trafficking by fraud and traveling overseas with the intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct.