Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Posted: 12:29 p.m. Monday, Feb. 20, 2017
By Jared Leone
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
MISSION, Texas —
A man caught on video dragging his dog behind his motorized scooter was arrested and charged with animal cruelty on Thursday, police said.
A neighbor saw Mario Cardona, 59, with the tethered German shepherd, and started taking video of the incident, according to the Houston Chronicle.
Within 15 hours of posting the video on social media, Cardona was charged.
"I turn around. I see him dragging his dog from the middle of street all the way to second driveway. I'm out of my car yelling at him, asking him 'What are you doing? What's wrong with you?' And he just keeps going telling me to mind my own business, it's his dog he can do whatever he wants,” Melissa Torrez told KGBT.
She said Cardona pulled the dog about two blocks.
“You know something like this is great because somebody actually provided us with video evidence,” Mission Police Lt. Jody Tittle told WANE. “Sometimes animal cruelty is hard to prove, you know, as bad as that may sound.”
The German shepherd mix named G2, was in good health, according to Mission Animal Control. The dog remains in their custody, according to WANE.
Cardona was being held on $10,000 bond, according to KGBT.
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}