Posted: 12:28 p.m. Monday, Jan. 30, 2017

Man blames deer for 40 mph speeding ticket

Deer
Christopher Furlong/Getty Images
A man used a deer as a legal defense for speeding, saying the animal was doing 40 mph in a 30 mph zone, not him. Deer not pictured. (Photo: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

By Jared Leone

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

NEWBURYPORT, Mass. —

A man used a deer as a legal defense for speeding, saying that the animal was doing 40 mph in a 30 mph zone, not him.

Newburyport District Court Judge Peter Doyle disagreed and fined Dennis Sayers $105 for the speeding infraction, according to the Newburyport News.

“You’re not contending the radar picked up the deer?” Doyle said.

Sayers said anything is possible.

 According to speedofanimals.com, a white-tailed deer’s top speed is about 30 mph.

