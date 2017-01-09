Man blames deer for 40 mph speeding ticket

A man used a deer as a legal defense for speeding, saying the animal was doing 40 mph in a 30 mph zone, not him. Deer not pictured. (Photo: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

By Jared Leone

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

A man used a deer as a legal defense for speeding, saying that the animal was doing 40 mph in a 30 mph zone, not him.

Newburyport District Court Judge Peter Doyle disagreed and fined Dennis Sayers $105 for the speeding infraction, according to the Newburyport News.

>> Read more trending stories



“You’re not contending the radar picked up the deer?” Doyle said.

Sayers said anything is possible.

According to speedofanimals.com, a white-tailed deer’s top speed is about 30 mph.