Man believed to be morbidly obese learns of 130-pound tumor

Surgeons conduct an operation in this file photo. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

By Matt Naham

Courtesy of Rare.us

A 57-year-old man who was assumed to be morbidly obese and was told as much by some doctors has had a 130-pound benign tumor removed that had been growing for more than a decade.

The man’s surgeon believes that it was likely due to an ingrown hair that became infected.

Roger Logan of Gulfport, Mississippi, said a tumor that hung between his legs was like hauling bags of cement around all day.

“I used to equate it, you just put a strap around your neck and carry three bags of cement around with you all day long, just swinging,” Logan said.

After numerous visits to doctors without getting new answers, Logan found Dr. Vipul Dev, who is based in California.

Logan traveled from Mississippi to California, 2,000 miles and 40-plus hours in a car.

He said the trip was no different than being in his living room, where most of the time he sat in a recliner.

The tumor, which was attached to his abdomen, was so big that it touched the floor when Logan sat.

He said that doctors previously gave him a 50 percent chance of surviving a surgical procedure, but with the support of his wife, Kitty, he found Dr. Dev.

Logan is now recovering, and he was able to walk more than a few feet for the first time in years.

“My feet are together,” Logan said, wiggling his toes in his hospital bed. “They haven’t been together in years.”

He is looking forward to returning home and resuming his life, but not in an armchair.

“I never want to see that armchair again,” he told the Bakersfield Californian.