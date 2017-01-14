Man battling cancer robbed at knifepoint inside his apartment

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Posted: 9:37 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017
By WPXI.com
UNIONTOWN, Pa. —
A Pennsylvania man battling lung cancer was robbed at knifepoint Thursday morning inside his apartment.
Dale Cianflone said that he wishes he never would have opened his front door when he heard a loud knock.
"I proceeded to get up, went to the door, opened the door and boom, they come flying in,” he said.
>> Read more trending stories
Police said two men forced their way into Cianflone’s apartment, threw him down and threatened to kill him if he refused to hand over his money and medications.
Authorities said that the men made off with nearly 200 morphine, OxyContin and Xanax pills -- medications Cianflone needs to fight off his chronic cancer pain every day.
"I'm upset, sad, scared (and) violated. I don't think my kids can come here anymore,” he said.
Cianflone said he can't begin to understand how someone could take advantage of someone dying from cancer. He said he feels like he was targeted, but Cianflone said that he believes in karma.
“If you're out there, I’m going to let you know one thing: You're going to get caught. I'll catch you,” he said.
As of Friday night, Uniontown police had no one in custody in connection with the robbery.
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}