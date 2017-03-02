Man attempts to snatch baby from mother's arms at Walmart

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Posted: 9:31 a.m. Thursday, March 2, 2017
By WSOCTV.com
SHELBY, N.C. —
Police arrested a man Wednesday who they said grabbed a baby at Walmart.
The girl's mother said the man, who was identified as Eric Richardson, was being nice as he talked to her 10-month-old.
She said that's when things escalated and he tried to pull the baby away.
"He like put a grip on her arm and was like you can come home with me. I was like no we don't talk to strangers, and that's when he tried to pull her towards him," the mother said.
Officers looked at surveillance video and saw video of Richardson holding another child before eventually leaving by himself.
Richardson is still in custody Thursday.
