Follow us on

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News/Talk WSB
Atlanta's breaking news, ...
Listen Live

WEATHER ALERT

Tornado watch for metro Atlanta counties

    Severe Weather Chance

    Download the WSB app and keep your phone charged in the event of power outages

    Posted: 1:38 p.m. Wednesday, March 1, 2017

    Man asks girlfriend to marry him after police 'arrest' her

    Related

    View Larger
    Man asks girlfriend to marry him after police 'arrest' her photo
    (SamSlay Photography)

    Uplifting

    More

    More News Headlines

    More

    Hot Right Now

    More

    By HotTopics.TV

    GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. —

    Two police officers helped a man pull off an epic proposal to his girlfriend, complete with a fake arrest.

    >> Read more trending stories

    "I don't get in trouble so when the officer asked me to get out of the car, my stomach dropped," Brooklyn Schrupp, 20, told ABC News. "That was perfect for us. I know how much he loves his job and my whole family is in law enforcement so it was really sweet."

    Schrupp's boyfriend, Greg Morris, is a correctional officer in Tennessee. He popped the question on Feb. 24 after he solicited the help of Medina police Officer Kevin Vester and Officer Steven Morgan of the Gibson County Sheriff's Office.

    Posted by SamSlay Photography on Saturday, February 25, 2017

    The officers pulled Schrupp and Morris over and told the 20-year-old that she owed money for a traffic violation and her license was suspended. They told her they had no choice but to arrest her.

    Posted by SamSlay Photography on Saturday, February 25, 2017

    "I said (to Schrupp), 'Stay calm. We are going to work it out.'" Morris told ABC News. "(Morgan) said, 'Anyone in the back of the car has to get cuffed.'"

    The officers "released" her a short time later, and a moment after that, Morris was down on one knee.

    "I wasn't focused on anything else going on around me," Schrupp told ABC News. "I was just focused on him going down on one knee."

    She said yes.

    Posted by SamSlay Photography on Saturday, February 25, 2017

    "She thought it was a great prank," Morris told ABC News. "She took it really, really well and enjoyed it. I wouldn't have done it if it was something she wouldn't have taken well. We're still laughing three days later ... seeing her laugh is the ultimate goal."

    Greg's surprise proposal was the most exciting engagement that I have ever witnessed. About a week or so ago, Greg came...

    Posted by SamSlay Photography on Saturday, February 25, 2017

    There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

     
     

    Trending News

     
     