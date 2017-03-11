Man arrested at JFK Airport with cocaine taped to legs

By Bob D'Angelo

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Authorities arrested a man who flew into New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport with 10 pounds of cocaine, worth $164,000, taped to his legs, several media outlets reported.

>> Read more trending news

U.S. Customs and Border Protection authorities said Friday that officers arrested Juan Carlos Galan Luperon on March 4 after they noticed he was "busting out of his pants," The Associated Press reported.

Luperon, a U.S. citizen, had arrived in New York from the Dominican Republic.

Customs officials said officers noticed Luperon's pants were snug. The officers searched Luperon in a private room. Officials said his pants were noticeably tight and he was acting nervous during the examination process, AM New York reported.

According to the agency, the officers found packages of white powder taped to Luperon's legs. The agency said the powder tested positive for cocaine.

Luperon was arrested on federal narcotics smuggling charges, the AP reported.

“This seizure is another example of our CBP officers being ever vigilant in protecting the United States from the distribution of these illicit drugs,” Leon Hayward, acting director of CBP’s New York Field Operations, said in a news release.