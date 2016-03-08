Man accused of killing pregnant wife with sword

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Posted: 11:00 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017
By Chelsea Todaro
Palm Beach Post
A man in Pennsylvania faces homicide charges after police said he admitted to killing his pregnant wife with a sword on Friday.
John Zeigler III, 35, called 911 to say he had killed his 25-year-old wife at his home and was with his 2-year-old son, Penn Live reports.
When police arrived Zeigler surrendered and officers located the wife’s body in the back of the house with the sword next to her.
Police told Penn Live that the unborn child died, but the 2-year-old son was not injured during the incident.
Zeigler remains at the county jail on charges of criminal homicide and criminal homicide of an unborn child.
