This is a April 2014 image of the landmark the Azure Window located just off Malta. (Caroline Hodgson via AP)

The part of coast where the Azure Window is seen March 8, 2017, after the arch, which was one of Malta's main landmarks, collapsed in a storm. (AP Photo/Christian Mangion)

By Michelle Ewing

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

An iconic landmark featured on HBO's "Game of Thrones" is no more.

According to The Associated Press, Malta's Azure Window, a rock formation on the coast of Gozo, collapsed Wednesday amid storms and rough waters following years of erosion.

​Prime Minister Joseph Muscat called the loss "heartbreaking."

"Reports commissioned over the years indicated that this landmark would be hard hit by unavoidable natural corrosion," he tweeted. "That sad day arrived."

