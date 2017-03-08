Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Updated: 5:07 a.m. Thursday, March 9, 2017 | Posted: 5:07 a.m. Thursday, March 9, 2017
By Michelle Ewing
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
VALLETTA, Malta —
An iconic landmark featured on HBO's "Game of Thrones" is no more.
According to The Associated Press, Malta's Azure Window, a rock formation on the coast of Gozo, collapsed Wednesday amid storms and rough waters following years of erosion.
Prime Minister Joseph Muscat called the loss "heartbreaking."
"Reports commissioned over the years indicated that this landmark would be hard hit by unavoidable natural corrosion," he tweeted. "That sad day arrived."
