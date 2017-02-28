Mako shark makes 5,000-mile trip to Florida in 150 days

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Posted: 7:38 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017
By Sarah Elsesser
Palm Beach Post
A mako shark named Hypower has made an incredible journey of more than 5,000 miles in 150 days, according to scientists at Nova Southeastern University.
What was Hypower’s destination? South Florida.
Maybe he's just here for #springbreak? Hypower, a tagged male mako shark, has traveled over 5,000 miles in 150 days and...Posted by Nova Southeastern University on Thursday, February 23, 2017
This 6½-foot mako was tagged by Nova scientists in the fall as part of a Guy Harvey Research Institute project to study the patterns of the sharks
Hypower had been spending time up north between Rhode Island and areas off the Carolinas, but this week made a beeline toward Florida. Over the weekend, it pinged near Key West.
According to Nova scientists, this is the first time a tagged mako has made a journey straight to Florida. The species of shark can swim up to 60 mph.
Read more at Nova Southeastern University.
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}