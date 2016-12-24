Maine driver gets ‘lesson in parking’

By Bob D'Angelo

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Shopping carts left in a parking lot of a shopping center can be a nuisance, but some creativity can overcome the annoyance.

>> Read more trending stories

Maine resident Matthew Mills was walking through a Walmart parking lot in Biddeford on Dec. 18 when he saw a car taking up two parking spots. That’s not necessarily unusual. What is different is that the car was ringed by shopping carts. Mills immediately snapped a photograph, posted it to his Facebook account, and the picture has since gone viral.

“This guy got a lesson in parking Hahah biddo Walmart,” Mills wrote on his Facebook page to accompany his photograph.

Mills said he did not arrange the shopping carts around the car, but his photo got some reaction on Facebook.

“I've so wanted to do this to a few idiots that park in multiple spots. Whoever did do this deserves a reward for creativity!!” one poster said.

A man who identified himself as a friend of the driver said she "came into work and slid into her spot because of an icy spot and couldn't park straight and then someone rudely put carts around her car."

Millions of people have seen the photo, which has been shared across several websites.