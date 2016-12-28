Lyft driver accused of stabbing customer in Boston

By Crystal Haynes

Fox25Boston.com

A Lyft driver is accused of stabbing a passenger Sunday night in Dorchester.

Police say Kiona Thomas, 25, of Roslindale was called to make a pick up on Blue Hill Avenue when there was some sort of altercation.

According to a police report obtained by FOX25, 25-year-old Lyft driver Kiona Thomas arrived about 11:15 p.m. and got into a dispute with her customer about how many passengers would be traveling with her.

The customer then allegedly called her sister-in-law to help when the altercation escalated and Thomas threatened to use mace.

Things reportedly got physical and a 21-year old woman we have chosen not to name was stabbed in the neck. Thomas fled the scene, but later turned herself in to police.

Former taxi driver Lucrezia Emmanuel says there's two sides to every story. She's been in an altercation with a customer before.

"The Boston police actually monitors every single taxi. So there is an issue," Emmanuel said. “He was almost 300 pounds and he actually punched me. Punched the daylights out of me."

Emmanuel, a Boston Taxi Owners Association member, says last night's incident highlights the need for rideshare drivers to be monitored like taxi drivers.

“I think, as a woman and as a customer, [I] would feel much safer knowing that someone is actually monitoring what's happening."

Thomas is set to appear in court Tuesday on the charge of assault with intent to murder.