Louisiana woman gives birth to 14-pound boy

LaQueena Hunter Grover said she is done having babies. The Louisiana woman’s first two weighed just over 7 pounds and her third tipped the scales at 11.9 pounds.

Loyalty Adonis Grover beat them all when he was born on Dec. 6 at Tulane Lakeside Hospital in Metairie, weighing 14 pounds, 1 ounce.

She has a good reason to stop having children. Loyalty is one big baby.

"Right when the doctor was taking him out, my husband's mouth literally just dropped," Grover told WDSU. "He was like, 'That's a big baby.' … I remember the nurse came running back and when she told me that, I swear, had I not been on the gurney already, I would've passed out right there when she said that."

Loyalty is home with his mother after spending 27 days in intensive care. After one month, he now weighs almost 15 pounds and is nearly two feet tall, WDSU reported.

He wears a size 3 Pampers. He's supposed to be in a size 1 as a newborn,” Grover told WDSU. “He wears 3-to-6-month-old clothes and he wears some 6-to-9-month clothes. I put on him some shorts that were for 18-month-olds."

Despite some complications during her pregnancy, Grover said Loyalty is perfectly healthy. But the doctors are still amazed.

"The doctors told me that the last time they heard of a 14-pound baby, they were starting for the Saints or something," Grover said.