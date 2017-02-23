Longtime radio, TV commentator Alan Colmes dies at 66

Posted: 10:00 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017
By Theresa Seiger
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Longtime radio and television host Alan Colmes has died, family members confirmed in a statement Thursday. He was 66.
Colmes is survived by his wife, Jocelyn Elise Crowley.
"Alan Colmes passed away this morning after a brief illness," the statement said. "He was a great guy, brilliant, hysterical and moral. He was fiercely loyal, and the only thing he loved more than his work was his life with Jocelyn. He will be missed."
">February 23, 2017
Fox News contributor @AlanColmes has passed away at the age of 66. pic.twitter.com/14LQUYqJ1I— Fox News (@FoxNews)@AlanColmes has passed away at the age of 66. pic.twitter.com/14LQUYqJ1I— Fox News (@FoxNews) February 23, 2017
Fox News contributor
Colmes, born Sept. 24, 1950, in New York City, developed his career as a radio host in the Northeast. From 1996 to 2008, he acted as the liberal commentator opposite conservative Sean Hannity on Fox News Channel's "Hannity & Colmes."
In a statement on Fox News, Hannity described Colmes as "one of life's most decent, kind and wonderful people you'd ever want to meet."
"Despite major political differences, we forged a deep friendship," he said. "Alan, in the midst of great sickness and illness, showed the single greatest amount of courage I've ever seen. And through it all, he showed his incredible wit and humor that was Alan's signature throughout his entire life. I'm truly heartbroken at the loss of a dear friend."
Friends and fans mourned Colmes on social media:
