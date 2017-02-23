Longtime radio, TV commentator Alan Colmes dies at 66

FOX News Correspondents Alan Colmes and Sean Hannity attend the Fox News Channel 10th Anniversary celebration on October 4, 2006 in New York City. (Photo by Peter Kramer/Getty Images)

By Theresa Seiger

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Longtime radio and television host Alan Colmes has died, family members confirmed in a statement Thursday. He was 66.

>> Read more trending stories

Colmes is survived by his wife, Jocelyn Elise Crowley.

"Alan Colmes passed away this morning after a brief illness," the statement said. "He was a great guy, brilliant, hysterical and moral. He was fiercely loyal, and the only thing he loved more than his work was his life with Jocelyn. He will be missed."

">February 23, 2017

Colmes, born Sept. 24, 1950, in New York City, developed his career as a radio host in the Northeast. From 1996 to 2008, he acted as the liberal commentator opposite conservative Sean Hannity on Fox News Channel's "Hannity & Colmes."

In a statement on Fox News, Hannity described Colmes as "one of life's most decent, kind and wonderful people you'd ever want to meet."

"Despite major political differences, we forged a deep friendship," he said. "Alan, in the midst of great sickness and illness, showed the single greatest amount of courage I've ever seen. And through it all, he showed his incredible wit and humor that was Alan's signature throughout his entire life. I'm truly heartbroken at the loss of a dear friend."

Friends and fans mourned Colmes on social media: