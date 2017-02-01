Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
A grandfather who who posted an ad online in search of someone to go fishing with got an overwhelming response from strangers around the world.
Ray Johnstone, 75, lives in Australia. He’s been particularly lonely since his wife died a few years ago.
"It gets a bit lonely just sitting around and watching the TV a lot of the time," Johnstone told 7 News in Australia. "Going fishing by yourself is not much fun."
With the encouragement of his care nurse, he posted an ad online on Jan. 19, asking for some company.
"My name is Ray Johnstone ... I’m a widowed pensioner who is looking for a fishing mate," the ad read. "My previous mate is now deceased ... What I want is a fishing mate in a similar position to myself who also wants someone to go fishing with."
The grandfather of 12 explained in his ad that he's willing to share the cost of the fishing trip and listed his condition as "used."
The ad has been viewed more than 1 million times.
His phone has been ringing nonstop since posting the ad. He told 7 News that he's overwhelmed with the responses and that he has narrowed his shortlist down to four people.
"It keeps ringing," Johnstone said of his phone. "Hopefully, it stops soon."
Johnstone, who told The Advertiser that he likes catching whiting and snapper, said he fishes to stay active.
"I don't want to be like some of the others who don’t move around," he said.
Lonely no more - fisherman Ray Johnstone is off to Queensland to fish and overwhelmed by goodwill, after he posted an ad...Posted by 7 News Adelaide on Monday, January 30, 2017
Brianna Chambers contributed to this report.
