By Debbie Lord

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Little Tikes is voluntarily recalling 540,000 toddler swings saying they have received 140 reports of the swing breaking.

According to the company, 39 injuries have been reported with the Little Tikes 2-in-1 Snug ‘n Secure pink toddler swing, including two children who broke their arms.

The recall includes swings made in the United States between November 2009 and May 2014. The model number of the swings is 615573. Consumers can find the number molded on the back of the swing’s seat.

For more information on the recall, contact Little Tikes at 888-284-1903, or www.littletikes.com. Look for the “At Your Service” menu, then click on “Product Recalls” for more information.