    Updated: 4:17 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9, 2017 | Posted: 4:17 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9, 2017

    Little girl missing stuffed toy after Fort Lauderdale airport shooting

    Teddy bear
    A little girl's teddy bear (not pictured) has gone missing after the Friday shooting at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. (Andrei Niemimäki / Flickr (CC BY-SA 2.0))

    By Kelcie Willis

    Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. —

    A mother is looking for a stuffed animal toy that went missing at Fort Lauderdale–Hollywood International Airport in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, after a shooting at the airport Friday.

    Multiple people were killed Friday when accused shooter Esteban Ruiz Santiago opened fire in baggage claim. He was taken into custody by the Broward County Sheriff's Department without incident that same day.

    The little girl's mother, who goes by @klariviere3 on Twitter, took to social media to ask for help.

    According to her tweet, the stuffed toy bear, Rufus, went missing from Terminal 2 at gate D8. The tan bear appears to have on a red onesie with a hoodie.

    ">January 9, 2017

    The Broward County Sheriff's Office elevated the tweet by quoting it Monday.

    "Has anyone seen #Rufus? Help @klariviere3 find her daughter's stuffed animal that was lost in the #FLLshooting," it tweeted Monday afternoon.

    ">January 9, 2017

    According to a news release from the airport, over 23,000 items have been collected and are in the process of being identified. Those inquiring about items left at the airport may contact the Broward County Call Center at 866-435-9355.

