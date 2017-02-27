Lightning strikes Seattle's Space Needle

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Updated: 9:23 p.m. Monday, Feb. 27, 2017 | Posted: 9:17 p.m. Monday, Feb. 27, 2017
By KIRO7.com
SEATTLE —
A lightning bolt struck the Space Needle Monday afternoon, and the rare event was caught on video.
Seattle was hit with hail, snow and thunder throughout the afternoon.
Just after 3:45 p.m., the Space Needle tweeted a video of the strike.
">February 27, 2017
A rare lightning strike at the Needle! Wild weather blowing through the city - stay safe, Seattle! pic.twitter.com/19bpMs97FO— Space Needle (@space_needle)pic.twitter.com/19bpMs97FO— Space Needle (@space_needle) February 27, 2017
A rare lightning strike at the Needle! Wild weather blowing through the city - stay safe, Seattle!
Officials at the Space Needle said lightning strikes happen a few times a year.
