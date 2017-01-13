Follow us on

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News/Talk WSB
Atlanta's breaking news, ...
Listen Live

Posted: 1:25 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13, 2017

Lifeguard bit by shark off Florida coast

Related

View Larger
Ambulance photo
(Dennis O'Clair/Getty Images)

More News Headlines

More

By Olivia Hitchcock

Palm Beach Post

JENSEN BEACH, Fla. —

A lifeguard was bit by a shark Friday morning at Jensen Beach in Florida, Martin County officials said.

>> Read more trending stories

The Martin County Ocean Rescue lifeguard was paddling when the shark — it is unclear what kind — bit his hand. The lifeguard sustained minor injuries from the bite, officials said.

>> Related: Great white shark returns to Florida waters

Swimming is prohibited at the public beach at Jensen Beach until further notice.

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

 
 

Trending News

On-Air

Atlanta's Evening News with Erick Erickson

Atlanta's Evening News with Erick Erickson

Erick Erickson is host of the Atlanta’s Evening News with Erick Erickson on WSB weeknights 5-7pm.

  • Call the show: (404) 872-0750
 
 