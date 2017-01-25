'Lesbianism' listed as problem in NC woman's medical history

By WSOCTV.com

A North Carolina woman was shocked by a discovery she made on her medical history.

Kristina Rodriguez said that after she had blood work done by her medical service provider, Lake Park Family Practice of Carolinas Healthcare System, she saw "lesbianism" listed under medical problems on her medical history record.

"This listed as a medical problem could really set someone back, could mess with their self-esteem and could make them think something is wrong with them," Rodriguez told WSOC-TV.

Rodriguez said her doctor and a director of Carolinas Healthcare System contacted her after she complained.

She said they told her lesbianism was listed as a medical problem to protect her from being offended.

"It's 2017. It's very normal for people to have a same-sex partner," she said.

Rodriguez said she has been using the health care provider since she was 10 years old and has never had problems in the past.

Rodriguez doesn't want anyone to see a similar note and feel they're being unfairly judged.

She said her doctor offered to remove the word as a medical problem and place her sexual orientation in the note section.

Rodriguez said she doesn't think sexuality should matter, but if it has to be listed, it shouldn't be listed as a medical problem.

"Maybe I can call out of work for my medical condition. I'm not sure," she said.

Carolinas Healthcare System released this statement: