Follow us on

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News/Talk WSB
Atlanta's breaking news, ...
Listen Live

Updated: 3:09 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017 | Posted: 2:44 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017

Lady Gaga responds to body shamers

Lady Gaga
HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 05: Lady Gaga performs during the Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl 51 Halftime Show at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Related

More News Headlines

More

By Nicole Moschella

Courtesy of Rare.us

Lady Gaga isn't here for the haters.

>> Read more trending stories 

Over the weekend, Gaga gave a high-energy halftime performance at Super Bowl 51, but some people were too focused on her body to enjoy the show.

 

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

 
 

Trending News

 
 