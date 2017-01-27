Kraft Heinz pushes for national holiday after Super Bowl

CHICAGO, IL - MARCH 25: In this photo illustration, Heinz Tomato Ketchup is shown on March 25, 2015 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo Illustration by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

CHICAGO, IL - MARCH 25: In this photo illustration, Heinz Tomato Ketchup is shown on March 25, 2015 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo Illustration by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

By Ryan DiPentima

Palm Beach Post Staff Writer

Kraft Heinz Co. is making a push to make the day after America’s biggest sports spectacle a national holiday.

>> Read more trending stories

According to Fox News, not only is the company giving their employees a day off on the Monday following the Super Bowl, but also it is petitioning for the entire country to give people the day off as well.

In an online petition, Heinz makes the case for “Smunday” by claiming that “statistics show over 16 million people call in sick or just don’t show up to work” on the day after the Super Bowl. The petition claims that if Heinz gets over 100,000 signatures, the idea will be sent to Congress. Over 30,000 people have already signed the week-old petition.

The New England Patriots will take on the Atlanta Falcons on Feb. 5 in this year’s Super Bowl. The Patriots reached the Super Bowl by defeating the Pittsburgh Steelers, who play their homes games at Heinz Field, in the AFC Championship game.