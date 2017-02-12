Kindergartener found chewing on used condom at Florida school

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Posted: 9:04 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017
By Scott Andera
Palm Beach Post
FORT PIERCE, Fla. —
While his kindergarten classmates played in the school yard at a Fort Pierce, Florida elementary school, a teacher noticed a 5-year-old boy chewing on a used condom he found on the ground, police said.
The condom was removed immediately from the boy’s mouth and the school notified his mother and the police, according to a TCPalm.com report. His mother took him to a hospital, where medical staff checked him over and discharged him.
School security personnel have removed similar items from the playground before, but had not notified police in the past , TCPalm reported.
“This appears to be an isolated incident,” Fort Pierce public information officer, Ed Cunningham told TCPalm.
The police department said it would increase patrols in the area.
