Posted: 9:04 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017

Kindergartener found chewing on used condom at Florida school

Play Ground
John Li/Getty Images
Staff  at a  Fort Pierce, Florida elementary school discovered a 5-year-old boy on the playground chewing on a used condom.

By Scott Andera

Palm Beach Post

FORT PIERCE, Fla. —

While his kindergarten classmates played in the school yard at a Fort Pierce, Florida elementary school, a teacher noticed a 5-year-old boy chewing on a used condom he found on the ground, police said.

The condom was removed immediately from the boy’s mouth and the school notified his mother and the police, according to a TCPalm.com report. His mother took him to a hospital, where medical staff checked him over and discharged him. 

School security personnel have removed similar items from the playground before, but had not notified police in the past , TCPalm reported.

“This appears to be an isolated incident,” Fort Pierce public information officer, Ed Cunningham told TCPalm.

The police department said it would increase patrols in the area.

