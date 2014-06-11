Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Posted: 9:24 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017
By Natalie Dreier
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
MOBILE, Ala. —
Woods was so excited, WALA reported that he didn't take off the suit for two days, even sleeping in it.
But that wasn't the end of the surprises.
Woods, his mom Kiri and his sister went to the WALA studios to meet Smith and be a guest on the 4 p.m. newscast last week.
Posted by Kiri Stanford McFarland on Wednesday, December 28, 2016
When Woods met Smith, the real weatherman was wearing the identical outfit as his biggest fan.
But the excitement of the day had Kiri a little nervous for her son's television debut.
"A little nervous because we never know what this one will say. He's a loose cannon," Kiri said.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}