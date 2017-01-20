By WPXI.com

In keeping a promise she made to her daughter, a mother is getting very candid about the 20-year-old's heroin overdose death.

>> Read more trending stories

Casey Schwartzmier, of Ross Township, Pennsylvania, died Sunday.

"She was funny and full of life and she was a drug addict," Michelle Schwartzmier said.

Michelle Schwartzmier told WPXI that she knew her daughter was addicted to heroin. She said she tried to get her daughter help. Casey Schwartzmier was set to fly out to California the day before she fatally overdosed. She was going to get the help she wanted.

"Her suitcase is still packed. She really was driving hard for this. She meant it," Michelle Schwartzmier said.

Michelle Schwartzmier explained why she thought her daughter did drugs the night before she was scheduled to leave to get treatment.

"She wasn't enjoying this life," she said. "She wanted out of it. She just couldn't figure out how to get out."

Michelle Schwartzmier said the pain of losing her daughter is tough, but she said she had to fulfill one last wish her daughter had.

"She wanted to share her story if anything ever happened to her to maybe help someone else," Michelle Schwartzmier said.

Michelle Schwartzmier said her daughter didn't want how she died to be a mystery and hoped her struggle would help someone else. Schwartzmier kept her promise, writing a very open and honest obituary.

"It was the hardest thing I've ever done in my life. It was so hard. I wanted to honor her memory," she said. "I hope I hit the right words because I feel like Casey was helping me write that."

The obituary describes Casey Schwartzmier as beautiful, strong and a believer in second chances – something her mother said she hopes another mother gets with her child.

"I wish she could have all those things, another chance," Michelle Schwartzmier said.

Casey Schwartzmier's viewing will take place Friday from 1 to 9 p.m. at Lawrence T. Miller Funeral Home funeral home in Pittsburgh. She will be laid to rest on Saturday.

The complete obituary that Michelle Schwartzmier wrote for her daughter can be viewed below: