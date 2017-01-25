Follow us on

Dow cracks 20,000 barrier

    Posted: 7:16 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017

    Katharine the shark makes appearance off Central Florida coast

    Shark
    Dan Kitwood/Getty Images
    A Great White Shark is attracted by a lure on the 'Shark Lady Adventure Tour' on October 19, 2009 in Gansbaai, South Africa. 

    Katharine the great white shark returns to Florida waters

    By WFTV.com

    MELBOURNE BEACH, Fla. —

    Katharine, a 14-foot great white shark that has been tracked since she was tagged off Cape Cod in 2013, has made an appearance off the Florida coast.

    The shark was named for Katharine Lee Bates, a Cape Cod native best known for her poem and song, “America the Beautiful.”

    >>Track Katharine the great white shark on Ocearch Global Shark Tracker

    Researchers have tracked her movements via GPS ever since she was tagged to learn about the migratory habits of great white sharks.

    Katharine has become somewhat of a celebrity and has more than 43,000 Twitter followers.

    Her GPS tracker pinged off the coast of Melbourne Beach Tuesday morning.

