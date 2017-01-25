Katharine the shark makes appearance off Central Florida coast

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Posted: 7:16 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017
By WFTV.com
MELBOURNE BEACH, Fla. —
Katharine, a 14-foot great white shark that has been tracked since she was tagged off Cape Cod in 2013, has made an appearance off the Florida coast.
The shark was named for Katharine Lee Bates, a Cape Cod native best known for her poem and song, “America the Beautiful.”
Researchers have tracked her movements via GPS ever since she was tagged to learn about the migratory habits of great white sharks.
Katharine has become somewhat of a celebrity and has more than 43,000 Twitter followers.
Her GPS tracker pinged off the coast of Melbourne Beach Tuesday morning.
