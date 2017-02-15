Follow us on

Updated: 6:28 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017

Kate Upton lands cover of Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue for third time

In this Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, file photo, Kate Upton arrives at the MusiCares Person of the Year tribute honoring Tom Petty at the Los Angeles Convention Center. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

By Michelle Ewing

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Sports Illustrated fans will see a familiar face on the cover of the 2017 swimsuit issue.

>> PHOTOS: Kate Upton through the years

The magazine announced early Wednesday that Kate Upton landed the coveted spot, gracing three different covers of this year's issue. She was the cover model for the 2012 and 2013 swimsuit issues, as well.

>> See all three versions of the cover here (WARNING: Viewer discretion advised)

According to The Associated Press, Christie Brinkley, Tyra Banks and Heidi Klum also appeared on the cover three times. Supermodel Elle Macpherson landed five covers.

">February 15, 2017

