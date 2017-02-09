NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 15: Kate McKinnon attends 2015 Tribeca Film Festival Opening Night Gala & After Party Sponsored By AT&T on April 15, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Robin Marchant/Getty Images for AT&T)

Netflix and Scholastic announced a planned revival of popular children's show "The Magic School Bus" back in 2014, but until recently, details about the reboot have been limited.

A news release dated June 11, 2014, said the show, which was to be called "The Magic School Bus 360 Degrees," would be an "all-new CG animated series ... written for school-aged children," introducing a introducing new generation to a modernized Ms. Frizzle and her students. The release described the reboot as a "dynamic reimagining of the show that revolutionized kids' television starting in the 1990s."

The streaming service planned to release 26 episodes in 2016.

That didn't happen.

But Netflix and Scholastic recently announced new details about the show.

"Magic School Bus," which was originally produced from 1994 to 1997 and aired on PBS, featured Lily Tomlin as the voice of the spunky Ms. Valerie Frizzle. Tomlin currently stars alongside Jane Fonda in another Netflix original series, "Grace and Frankie."

The reboot will star Kate McKinnon, more recently known for her portrayals of Hillary Clinton and Kellyanne Conway on "Saturday Night Live" and her role in the "Ghostbusters" remake, as Fiona Frizzle, the quirky science teacher's younger sister. McKinnon has also voiced characters in "Finding Dory" and "The Angry Birds Movie."

The show has also been referred to by a new title: "The Magic School Bus Rides Again."

It's still unclear when Netflix will release the show, but there are rumors of a release this year.

According to the 2014 news release, each episode of the new show "promises thrilling discoveries, heart-pounding explorations and relatable humor, while encouraging kids to think critically and creatively to answer questions and solve problems.

"Uniquely aligned with the global emphasis on STEM education, the new 'Magic School Bus' ... showcases all fields of science, while embracing technology as a creative tool that supports learning and impacts daily life. The series provides an exceptional opportunity for kids to watch, learn and explore science, inspiring them to become active participants in the scientific process through the show's extraordinary adventures and fantastic discoveries."

Stu Stone, who voiced Ralphie in the original series, recently told TMZ that viewers can expect a number of celebrity appearances.

"Just like the original series, whenever Ms. Frizzle had friends, they were usually voiced by celebrities, and there was always cameos in the original series, and this will be no different," he said. "There are tons of cameos planned. I know that there are big stars who want to be involved in this, and there's a whole generation of people who grew up on this series that want to be a part of it now that it's back."