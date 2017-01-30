Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Updated: 8:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 30, 2017
By Nicole Moschella
Actor Kal Penn won’t stand for hatred from internet trolls.
After learning of President Donald Trump's controversial travel ban, the "Harold and Kumar" star took to Instagram to sound off on the executive order.
"Shame on us," he wrote. "This is un-American. What Donald Trump and the Republican Party are doing is wholly un-American."
In response, one person lashed out at Penn, saying, "You don't belong in this country you (expletive) joke."
Instead of getting mad, Penn got even.
“To the dude who said I don’t belong in America, I started a fundraising page for Syrian refugees in your name,” Penn wrote, linking to a CrowdRise page.
“We are better than the hateful people who tell us we don’t belong in our own country, that America can’t be a beacon of freedom and hope for refugees from around the world,” Penn wrote in the fundraiser’s description. “We will turn their bigotry, along with the president’s, into love.”
So far, the page has raised more than $514,000. Learn more here.
Penn was born in New Jersey to Gujarati immigrant parents. He worked in the White House under former President Barack Obama's administration as an associate director in the Office of Public Engagement and now plays a fictional press secretary in ABC's “Designated Survivor.”
