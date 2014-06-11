Follow us on

Posted: 11:13 a.m. Friday, Feb. 10, 2017

K-9 officer can't control himself during photo shoot

By Jared Leone

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

It took several tries, and after some puppy kisses Kenobi, eventually settled in for his official photo with partner Indiana Conservation Officer Levi Knach.

But not before the outtakes went viral.

Kenobi, a chocolate Labrador, is an officer trained to track people, animals or things including venison and ginseng, according to Indiana State Parks.

The agency posted four images from the shoot on Facebook. They show Kenobi nuzzling under Knach’s chin. In another, Kenobi licks Knach’s face, knocking over his hat.

“Kenobi is cute, but make no mistake - he is a trained, working officer,” the parks department wrote.

Ok, now a serious one... from aww

