Joni Sledge of Sister Sledge dead at 60

This Aug. 14, 2006, file photo shows Joni Sledge, one of the original members of Sister Sledge, second from left, posing with Rodney Jerkins, second from right, her niece Camille Sledge, left, and her cousin Amber Sledge at the "We Are Family 2006 - All-Star Katrina Benefit CD and Documentary DVD Launch" in Century City, Calif. Sledge, who with her sisters recorded the defining dance anthem "We Are Family," has died, the band's representative says. She was 60. Sledge was found dead in her home by a friend in Phoenix, Arizona, on March 10, the band's publicist, Biff Warren, said. (AP Photo/Chris Polk, File)

By Michelle Ewing

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Joni Sledge of the music group Sister Sledge has died at age 60.

According to The Associated Press, Biff Warren, publicist for the band best known for its 1979 hit "We Are Family," said a friend found Sledge dead in her Phoenix home Friday. Her cause of death is not yet known.

>> PHOTOS: Notable deaths 2017

Warren told the AP and CNN that Sledge had not been sick.

In a Facebook post Saturday, the group, formed by Sledge and her sisters in 1971, announced the news and asked for prayers.

>> Read more trending news



"Yesterday, numbness fell upon our family. We are saddened to inform you that our dear sister, mother, aunt, niece and cousin, Joni, passed away yesterday. Please pray for us as we weep for this loss. We do know that she is now eternally with Our Lord," the post read.

"We thank you in advance for allowing us the privacy to mourn quietly as a family. We miss her and hurt for her presence, her radiance, and the sincerity with which she loved and embraced life."

>> See the post here





Important Announcement Posted by Sister Sledge on Saturday, March 11, 2017

Sledge leaves behind a son and her sisters, the AP reported.

Read more here or here.