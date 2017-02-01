Jon Stewart tells media to stop whining about Trump 'breakup'

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Updated: 8:40 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017 | Posted: 8:40 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017
By Betsi Fores
NEW YORK —
Former "Daily Show" host Jon Stewart appeared on his old colleague Stephen Colbert’s "Late Show" Monday night with a message to the media: Do your job.
Stewart once again appeared from below Colbert’s desk, ready to take a stab at the news. “I mean, this whole thing just makes me so crazy,” Stewart said of President Donald Trump's recent clashes with the press.
Stewart delivered a searing messaging to the news media, an industry he is no fan of.
“I heard Donald Trump broke up with you," he said. "Stings a little, doesn’t it? Finally thought you’d met your match: a blabbermouth who’s as thin-skinned and narcissistic as you are. Well, now it’s over! Well, good riddance, I say. Kick him to the curb."
He added: "This breakup has given you an amazing opportunity for self-reflection and improvement. Instead of worrying about whether Trump is un-American or if he thinks you’re the enemy or if he’s being mean to you or if he’s going to let you back in the briefings, do something for yourself. Take up a hobby. I recommend journalism.”
