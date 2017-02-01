NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 01: Jon Stewart performs on stage during 10th Annual Stand Up For Heroes at The Theater at Madison Square Garden on November 1, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Comedian Jon Stewart slammed President Donald Trump and his executive orders during an appearance Tuesday night on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert."

A bulk of his appearance was dedicated to sharing satirical executive orders from the Oval Office.

Wearing an over-long tie and a furry animal on his head, Stewart made his entrance as host Stephen Colbert marveled over the number of executive orders signed by President Donald Trump in his first 10 days in office.

"He has more and I have them," Stewart told Colbert in a stage whisper.

He shared three satirical executive orders, starting with one on the proposed border wall to be built between the U.S. and Mexico. Trump signed an executive order last week to build the wall.

"To secure our border, China shall immediately, and without hesitation, send us their wall," Stewart told Colbert. "Done. Boom."

When Colbert asked how that would force Mexico to pay for the wall, as Trump has repeatedly promised, Stewart said that "when the wall arrives at the southern border, we shut the lights, we pretend we're not home. It's C.O.D. Mexico has to sign for it. Boom. They pay for it. Done."

His second executive order concerned a new national language for the U.S.

"I, Donald J. Trump, have instructed my staff to speak only in (expletive)," he said. "(Expletive) all the time – immersion, it's the only way to be fluent."

His final and most lengthy executive order transformed into a call to action for Colbert's viewers

"I, Donald J. Trump, am exhausting," Stewart said. "It has been 11 days, Stephen. … The presidency is supposed to age the president, not the public.

"The reason that I, Donald J. Trump, am exhausting is that every instinct and fiber of my pathological self-regard calls me to abuse of power. I want — no, deserve — not just your respect but your adoration. Parades with the tanks and the synchronized dancing, and why can't they train 10,000 doves to spell out 'Trump' in the clouds? How hard can it be? They're already flying. …

"We have never faced this before. Purposeful, vindictive chaos. But perhaps therein lies the saving grace of my, Donald J. Trump's, presidency.

"No one action will be adequate. All actions will be necessary. And if we do not allow Donald Trump to exhaust our fight and somehow come through this presidency calamity-less and constitutionally partially intact, then I, Donald J. Trump, will have demonstrated the greatness of America. Just not the way I thought I was going to."