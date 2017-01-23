Johnny Manziel has advice for President Donald Trump

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Posted: 4:03 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23, 2017
By Marcus Hartman
Dayton Daily News
Johnny Manziel is back on the scene not just in time for the Super Bowl but also to help out our 45th president as he settles into the Oval Office.
The former Cleveland Browns quarterback offered some important social media advice for President Donald J. Trump on Monday.
"Yo @POTUS even I know to stay away from the notifications section on twitter. (Expletive) will drive you crazy, lead the country and let them hate," he wrote.
In a subsequent tweet, he advised Trump to "control what you can control and let the rest fall by the wayside."
The tweets disappeared within an hour after they were posted and Manziel appeared to have deleted his Twitter account.
The tweet even caught the attention of former White House press secretary Ari Fleischer, who wrote on Twitter that, to his shock, "Johnny Manziel is right."
">January 23, 2017
When you're right, you're right. Johnny Manziel is right. (I can't believe i said that.) https://t.co/cBiuxlQj13— Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer)https://t.co/cBiuxlQj13— Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) January 23, 2017
When you're right, you're right. Johnny Manziel is right. (I can't believe i said that.)
It's not clear what exactly prompted the Heisman winner's words, but it's safe to say there are plenty of candidates.
The Cox Media Group National Content Desk contributed to this report.
