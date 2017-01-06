Follow us on

Posted: 6:23 a.m. Friday, Jan. 6, 2017

Joe Biden to president-elect Trump: ‘Grow up, Donald’

By Bob D'Angelo

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Vice President Joe Biden has a message for President-elect Donald Trump: “Grow up.” 

“Time to be an adult,” the 74-year-old Biden told interviewer Judy Woodruff on PBS Newshour, responding to a question about Trump’s use of Twitter. 

Trump has tweeted his doubts about U.S. intelligence agencies, Buzzfeed reported. The 70-year-old president-elect recently tweeted about FBI findings that Russia was behind the hack of the Democratic National Committee (DNC) amid suggestions it had tipped the scales of the presidential election in Trump’s favor.

Biden called the criticisms “worrisome.” 

“For a president not to have confidence in, not to be prepared to listen to, the myriad intelligence agencies, from defense intelligence to the CIA, is absolutely mindless,” Biden said. 

“Time to be an adult,” Biden said. “You’re president. You’ve got to do something. Show us what you have.”

