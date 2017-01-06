Joe Biden to president-elect Trump: ‘Grow up, Donald’

“Time to be an adult,” the 74-year-old Biden told interviewer Judy Woodruff on PBS Newshour, responding to a question about Trump’s use of Twitter.
Trump has tweeted his doubts about U.S. intelligence agencies, Buzzfeed reported. The 70-year-old president-elect recently tweeted about FBI findings that Russia was behind the hack of the Democratic National Committee (DNC) amid suggestions it had tipped the scales of the presidential election in Trump’s favor.
The Democratic National Committee would not allow the FBI to study or see its computer info after it was supposedly hacked by Russia......
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}