Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Posted: 7:11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017
By Natalie Dreier
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
HOUSTON —
He has the looks. He has the skill. And apparently, he has the heart.
Houston Texans star J.J. Watt answered a social media call when one his fans was injured in a New Year's Eve crash.
Noah Fulmer was injured when a driver hit two parked cars in Houston. One of the cars hit Noah, his younger sister and two other family members, KPRC reported.
Noah was injured, and as paramedics attended to the 8-year-old they had to cut off his favorite football jersey.
The jersey was Watt's number 99.
Noah's father, Cory, said his son was fighting the paramedics to save his beloved jersey.
Noah's cousin took to Twitter to give the boy hope while he was recovering, telling Watt what happened.
To their surprise, Watt responded, telling the family that he'd personally deliver a new jersey to Noah's hospital room, ESPN reported.
">January 3, 2017
That is terrible, is he ok?— JJ Watt (@JJWatt)
Tell him I'll bring him a new jersey tomorrow. https://t.co/jSYhbhxU1Hhttps://t.co/jSYhbhxU1H— JJ Watt (@JJWatt) January 3, 2017
That is terrible, is he ok?
Tell him I'll bring him a new jersey tomorrow.
Last week, he did.
">January 3, 2017
@JJWatt@HoustonTexans JJ Watt surprised Noah after surgery. Thank you Watt #Nfl#JJWATT#thankyou#teamnoah#prayfornoah#hejustwokeuppic.twitter.com/d68wMhDelT— Marc (@carapia116)@JJWatt@HoustonTexans JJ Watt surprised Noah after surgery. Thank you Watt #Nfl#JJWATT#thankyou#teamnoah#prayfornoah#hejustwokeuppic.twitter.com/d68wMhDelT— Marc (@carapia116) January 3, 2017
Watt actually showed up with several jerseys, including his game jersey. Watt autographed that one with a message of hope for Noah. The jersey is as big as Noah, blanketing him before he headed to the operating room.
">January 6, 2017
Noah went in for his 3rd surgery. He will be having more to prevent infections since he was hit at a beach. #TeamNoah#PrayForNoah#JJWattpic.twitter.com/haUiwOk3hH— Marc (@carapia116)#TeamNoah#PrayForNoah#JJWattpic.twitter.com/haUiwOk3hH— Marc (@carapia116) January 6, 2017
Noah went in for his 3rd surgery. He will be having more to prevent infections since he was hit at a beach.
Noah is recovering from two broken legs and a damaged foot. He's already had at least three surgeries to fix the damage.
He has been a member of Triple Team Traffic since 1997 and currently hosts a show weekdays from 7-9PM on WSB.
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}