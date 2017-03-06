Jimmy Buffett to open Margaritaville retirement community

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Posted: 6:55 a.m. Monday, March 6, 2017
By Natalie Dreier
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. —
If you're getting ready to retire, you're going to want to find that lost shaker of salt.
Jimmy Buffett's company has started construction on Latitude Margaritaville, a retirement community branded with the Margaratiaville name and lifestyle, Fox News reported.
The community, which is being billed as an "active adult community" for residents 55 and older, is expected to open for sales later this fall, with model homes opening next year.
It will boast walkable neighborhoods, fitness center, spa, live entertainment, private beach club and indoor and outdoor dining, according to a press release from Margaritaville Holdings and its partner Minto Communities.
There will be 6,900 homes, with a price tag starting at the low $200,000, and 200,000 square feet of retail space.
For more information, click here.
