Jewish cemetery vandalized in Philadelphia

Jewish cemeteries across the country have been the scene of vandalism, the latest was in Philadelphia. Pictured are headstones toppled in St. Louis. (Photo: Michael Thomas/Getty Images)

By Patrick McMahon

Courtesy of Rare.us

In the latest development in a rash of anti-Semitic threats and vandalism across the country, vandals have desecrated the Mount Carmel Cemetery on Frankford Avenue in Wissinoming, which is in Northeast Philadelphia.

Hundreds of headstones were damaged or toppled. The damage was discovered Sunday morning.

Aaron Mallin made the discovery when he arrived to visit his father’s resting place. He told 6ABC News how he felt about finding the aftermath.

“It’s very disheartening that such a thing would take place. I’m hoping it was maybe just some drunk kids, but the fact that there’s so many, it leads one to think it could have been targeted,” Mallin said.

As the investigation is just beginning, Philadelphia police are calling it an act of vandalism. Hundreds of graves could be affected; the cemetery is still tallying the damages.

The Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia has said they will begin raising money to speed the repair and reconditioning of the affected graves.