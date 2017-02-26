Jewish cemetery vandalized in Philadelphia

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Posted: 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017
By Patrick McMahon
In the latest development in a rash of anti-Semitic threats and vandalism across the country, vandals have desecrated the Mount Carmel Cemetery on Frankford Avenue in Wissinoming, which is in Northeast Philadelphia.
Hundreds of headstones were damaged or toppled. The damage was discovered Sunday morning.
Aaron Mallin made the discovery when he arrived to visit his father’s resting place. He told 6ABC News how he felt about finding the aftermath.
“It’s very disheartening that such a thing would take place. I’m hoping it was maybe just some drunk kids, but the fact that there’s so many, it leads one to think it could have been targeted,” Mallin said.
As the investigation is just beginning, Philadelphia police are calling it an act of vandalism. Hundreds of graves could be affected; the cemetery is still tallying the damages.
The Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia has said they will begin raising money to speed the repair and reconditioning of the affected graves.
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}