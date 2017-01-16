Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Updated: 2:44 a.m. Monday, Jan. 16, 2017 | Posted: 2:44 a.m. Monday, Jan. 16, 2017
By Michelle Ewing
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
SANTA MONICA, Calif. —
Jessica Alba's The Honest Co. is recalling its organic baby powder over risks of eye and skin infections.
The company, co-founded by Alba and Christopher Gavigan, announced earlier this month that it is recalling "all lots" of the product "due to possible contamination with microorganisms, including some species associated with skin infections or eye infections."
"We've decided to voluntarily recall this product out of an abundance of caution," Gavigan said last week in a YouTube video.
The recalled product has a UPC of 817810014529 and was sold in 4-ounce containers. Customers who bought the baby powder can return it for a refund.
For more information, call 1-888-688-8653 in the U.S. or 1-888-532-0190 in Canada from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday. Customers also can email support@thehonestcompany.com with the subject "Baby Powder."
">January 14, 2017
#RECALL: @Honest recalls their Organic Baby Powder due to possible eye and skin infections https://t.co/pSG0IqEk2Vpic.twitter.com/CjNLtTpzxV— Today's Parent (@Todaysparent)#RECALL: @Honest recalls their Organic Baby Powder due to possible eye & skin infections —>https://t.co/pSG0IqEk2Vpic.twitter.com/CjNLtTpzxV— Today's Parent (@Todaysparent) January 14, 2017
