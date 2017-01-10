Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Updated: 9:57 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017 | Posted: 9:56 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017
By Zuri Davis
Social media users set Twitter ablaze with #HiddenFences after Jenna Bush Hager, daughter of former President George W. Bush, accidentally combined movie titles "Hidden Figures" and "Fences" while interviewing Pharrell Williams at the 2017 Golden Globes.
January 9, 2017
"you're nominated for Hidden Fences" — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) January 9, 2017
"you're nominated for Hidden Fences"
On Monday, an emotional Hager appeared on NBC's "Today" to address the mistake.
January 9, 2017
WATCH: "If I offended people, I am deeply sorry. It was a mistake... I am not perfect." @JennaBushHager on Golden Globes red carpet mistake — TODAY (@TODAYshow) January 9, 2017
WATCH: “If I offended people, I am deeply sorry. It was a mistake… I am not perfect.”
Hager said that she is "deeply sorry" that she made an error in combining the two films and that she was caught up in the "electricity" of the red carpet, as it was her first one.
"I have seen both movies. I thought they were both brilliant. If I offended people, I am deeply sorry," she said with tears in her eyes. "It was a mistake. I am not perfect."
She also added that she interviewed cast members from both films.
Al Roker defended his coworker, joking about some of his own interview mistakes. He admitted to confusing actress Jessica Biel’s name for actress Jessica Alba's during the same event.
"All of us who know you know your heart and know that was a mistake," Roker said. "We've all been there. Honest mistakes happen in live television."
Williams also publicly forgave Hager, tweeting, "Don't worry (Jenna Bush Hager)! Everyone makes mistakes. Hidden Fences does sound like an intriguing movie."
January 9, 2017
Don't worry @JennaBushHager! Everyone makes mistakes. Hidden Fences does sound like an intriguing movie though. Just saying... — Pharrell Williams (@Pharrell) January 9, 2017
Don't worry
"Hidden Figures" and "Fences," which both feature a primarily black cast, were released nearly two weeks apart. "Hidden Figures," released in January, is a dramatic retelling of black women employed by NASA who helped send Americans to space using advanced mathematics. It stars Taraji P. Henson, Octavia Spencer, and singer Janelle Monáe. "Fences," released in December, is a dramatization of the popular play written by August Wilson. This film stars Denzel Washington and Viola Davis.
