Jeffrey Sandusky charged with sexual assault

BELLEFONTE, PA - OCTOBER 09: Former Penn State assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky (C) leaves the Centre County Courthouse after being sentenced in his child sex abuse case on October 9, 2012 in Bellefonte, Pennsylvania. The 68-year-old Sandusky was sentenced to at least 30 years and not more that 60 years in prison for his conviction in June on 45 counts of child sexual abuse, including while he was the defensive coordinator for the Penn State college football team. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

By WPXI.com

The adopted son of convicted child molester Jerry Sandusky has been arrested on similar charges.

Jeffrey Sandusky, 41, was arrested Monday afternoon and charged with statutory sexual assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, corruption of minors and photographing, videotaping, depicting on computer or filming sexual acts.

State police began investigating in November when they were contacted by the father of a teenage girl who said his daughter had received inappropriate text messages from Sandusky. The girl sent screen shots of the text messages to her father, who shared them with investigators, police paperwork said.



The contact between Sandusky and the girl was reported in March. Police said Sandusky told the girl to erase the messages and not to show them to anyone. He also asked to talk to her to "get things straightened out."



According to police paperwork, the girl replied, “No, we don’t need to talk and we aren’t going to. You did what you did and I’m not going to give you a chance to try and justify it. You literally tried to guilt me into doing it and you even told me specifically what I ‘needed’ to do.' You know who does that? Rapists and abusers, not (redacted) who care about their (redacted). I don’t know how many times I need to tell you no and to stop before you get it.”



When investigators spoke to the alleged victim's mother, she became emotional as officers read through the text messages. Police paperwork says she told officers that Sandusky told her he was sorry and didn't remember what he said, and then told her that he knows it was wrong and inappropriate.

The victim told investigators that Sandusky also "looked at her inappropriately and stared at her."



A second victim told police that Sandusky sent texts in 2013 that were upsetting. Police paperwork said the second victim replied: "Why would you ask me for that?" The majority of those messages are redacted from court documents that were filed Monday.



Sandusky was arraigned Monday afternoon. A judge ordered him to have no contact with the victim or anyone under the age of 18, WJAC-TV reported.



Sandusky's defense lawyer, Lance Marshall, declined to comment on the allegations.



However, Sandusky's brother, Matt Sandusky, told NBC News that if the allegations are true, "he deserves the maximum of whatever sentence the judge will give him."



The state Corrections Department said that because of the charges, Jeffrey Sandusky was suspended without pay Monday from employment as a corrections officer at Rockview State Prison, near State College. He had been hired in August 2015.



Sandusky’s father, Jerry Sandusky, is serving a 30- to 60-year sentence in the state prison in Greene County after he was found guilty of various child sex abuse crimes against 10 boys.



Jeffrey Sandusky is one of Jerry Sandusky's six adopted children.