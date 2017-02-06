Jamie Lynn Spears poses with her then-6-year-old daughter, Maddie Aldredge, and Minnie Mouse in front of Cinderella Castle at Walt Disney World in August 2014. (Chloe Rice/Disney Parks via Getty Images)

By Carlin Becker

Rare.us

Good news for the Spears family: Maddie has made a full recovery.

Earlier this month, the 8-year-old daughter of Jamie Lynn Spears was injured in an ATV accident that left her in critical condition for days. But she was eventually released from the hospital and has even returned to school.

Spears, the sister of pop star Britney Spears, took to Twitter on Saturday to share the update, saying, “Blessed to say my daughter has fully recovered & returned to her normal activities. It’s my first day back to work. Love y’all.”

After the accident, Maddie was airlifted to the hospital, where she remained unconscious for two days. Not only did she return to school to pass out valentines to her class, but she has also attended her first basketball practice since the incident. Jamie Lynn, husband Jamie Watson and Britney Spears asked fans for their prayers during the difficult time.