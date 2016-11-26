Jamie Lynn Spears’ daughter seriously injured in ATV accident

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Posted: 10:21 a.m. Monday, Feb. 6, 2017
By Crystal Bonvillian
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
KENTWOOD, La. —
The 8-year-old daughter of Jamie Lynn Spears is in serious condition in a Louisiana hospital after a weekend ATV crash, People reported.
Maddie Aldridge, niece of pop icon Britney Spears, was reportedly riding a Polaris off-road vehicle near the Spears sisters’ hometown of Kentwood, Louisiana, when it flipped. TMZ reported that Maddie, who was on a hunting excursion when she was injured, was underwater for several minutes and unconscious.
Jamie Spears, Maddie’s grandfather, confirmed the accident to “Entertainment Tonight” but did not offer details.
“All I can say is pray for our baby, Maddie,” Jamie Spears told ET.
A representative for Britney Spears released a statement saying that the details the media were reporting were incorrect, but, like the family, did not say what happened.
“Right now, the Spears family asks that everyone respect their privacy during this time and appreciates all the prayers and support for their family,” the statement said.
Jamie Lynn Spears’ acting and singing career was put on hold in 2007 when she became pregnant at age 16. Now 25, she and her husband, Jamie Watson, have been raising Maddie in Louisiana, out of the public eye, People reported.
Spears has also revived her singing career, launching her first country music single in 2014.
She often posts photos of her daughter on Instagram, including photos with sister Britney Spears' sons, Sean and Jayden Federline.
A photo posted by Jamie Lynn Spears (@jamielynnspears) on
Cousin ❤️ to finish 2016 off #Repost @britneyspears with @repostapp ・・・ Some good hunting and zip lining for the holidays! Merry Christmas!! 🎄
A video posted by Jamie Lynn Spears (@jamielynnspears) on
