Updated: 11:29 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017 | Posted: 11:18 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017
By Rare.us
There’s some encouraging news to report on Jamie Lynn Spears’ daughter Maddie, who was injured in a weekend ATV accident at the family home in Louisiana.
According to “People,” a family representative says Maddie regained consciousness midday Tuesday. She is aware of her surroundings and recognizes the family members at her bedside. That includes Jamie Lynn and Maddie’s father, Jamie Lynn’s ex Casey Aldridge, as well as Jamie Lynn’s husband, Jamie Watson.
At this point, doctors have removed Maddie’s ventilator and she is awake and talking. She continues to receive oxygen and will continue to be monitored closely.
On Sunday, Maddie was driving an ATV within sight of Jamie Lynn when she took a hard turn to avoid running over a drainage ditch. The ATV then entered a pond on the property. She was “trapped and secured” by her seat belt and the ATV’s safety netting. Authorities were able to free her once they arrived.
Source: Heartbreaking details from Jamie Lynn Spears' daughter's ATV accident | Rare People by Rare on Rumble
