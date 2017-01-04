Follow us on

Updated: 5:14 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017 | Posted: 4:47 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017

James Corden remembers George Michael in special tribute

George Michael
Dave J Hogan
LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 11: George Michael attends a press conference to announce details of a new tour at The Royal Opera House on May 11, 2011 in London, England. (Photo by Dave J Hogan/Getty Images)

James Corden, host of the “Late Late Show,” started off the new year with a tribute to George Michael during the opening of Tuesday’s show.

“I feel like I’ve loved George Michael as long as I’ve loved music in a way, and I know so many of his fans feel the same,” Corden said. “I can remember so many specific times in my life where I might have felt on my own, and George’s music would feel like you would listen to a song, and he would reach his hand out and tell you that you weren’t on your own, and that these feelings were not particular to you.”

Corden also touched on the “Carpool Karaoke” segment that he did with Michael in 2011 and the inspiration behind the sketch and the show. Corden talked about how his sketch with Michael was for Red Nose Day.

“It’s was first time I ever sung (sang) in a car with anybody, and it’s become quite a big part of my life now,” Corden said.

Corden aired the video of himself and Michael singing in a car.

Michael, 53, died on Christmas Day.

